Praxis Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $423,187,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,465,000 after purchasing an additional 634,390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 8,675.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 509,952 shares during the period. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $35,612,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NYSE:KMX opened at $68.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. CarMax’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

