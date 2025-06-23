Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after buying an additional 74,735 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 7,612,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,397,000 after buying an additional 848,814 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $13.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

