Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,210 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Docusign by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Docusign by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Docusign

In other Docusign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $608,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,610.04. This represents a 8.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $609,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,096.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,052 shares of company stock worth $4,101,776. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $75.13 on Monday. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

