Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,420 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,141,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 105,629.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 91,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 91,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53,617 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNW opened at $7.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNW shares. Wall Street Zen cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Genworth Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

