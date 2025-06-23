Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $2,783,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,062.88. The trade was a 70.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,105,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,331.04. This trade represents a 45.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $7,456,992. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 46.06%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.