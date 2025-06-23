Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,530 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.9% of Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the first quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 71,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $683.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.00.

Shares of META stock opened at $682.35 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $618.10 and a 200-day moving average of $623.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.66, for a total value of $525,577.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,268,742.26. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $296,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,547.96. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,580,663. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

