Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $21,608,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.00.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $445.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.07 and its 200-day moving average is $427.38. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.86 and a fifty-two week high of $490.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.68 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total value of $654,184.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,072.54. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

