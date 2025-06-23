Praxis Investment Management Inc. Takes $263,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $87,214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,685,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,160,000 after buying an additional 1,706,328 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $75,055,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,585.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,026,000 after buying an additional 1,303,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,662.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,293,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after buying an additional 1,246,384 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $49.17 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.06. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.04%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

