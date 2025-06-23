Praxis Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 829.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International stock opened at $106.91 on Monday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

