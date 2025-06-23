Praxis Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in SBA Communications by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $229.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.97. SBA Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $187.06 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.43.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBAC
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.