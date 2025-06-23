Praxis Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Roku by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 1,107.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 94,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $305,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,300. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $468,225. The trade was a 80.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,227 shares of company stock worth $4,994,244. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $80.99 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.94 and a beta of 2.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

