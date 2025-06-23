Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stake Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $84,932,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 991,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 813,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Wall Street Zen raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $83.37 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

