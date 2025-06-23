Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.64. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

