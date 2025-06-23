Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,584 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,406,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.00.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.99, for a total value of $364,332.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,841.36. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,580,663. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.9%

META opened at $682.35 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $618.10 and a 200-day moving average of $623.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

