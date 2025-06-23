PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 138.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 62,359 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,907,000 after acquiring an additional 297,075 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Wall Street Zen raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $60.22 on Monday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.10.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $1,619,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,828.77. The trade was a 21.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,250 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

