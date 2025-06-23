Promising Streaming Stocks To Research – June 21st

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Walt Disney, Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, Spotify Technology, and Live Nation Entertainment are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies that provide upfront financing to mining or energy producers in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future production at predetermined, discounted prices. Unlike royalty firms, which earn a percentage of revenue, streaming companies take physical delivery of the commodity itself. Investors in streaming stocks thus gain leveraged exposure to commodity price movements with reduced operational risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.83. 242,268,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,776,928. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.69.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded down $19.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.70. 8,710,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,134,499. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The company has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.44.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.61. 17,150,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,129,150. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,690,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,079,864. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

WBD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 105,801,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,219,103. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $707.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,548. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.17. The company has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $728.80.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

LYV stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,524,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,332. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.44. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $157.75.

