Putney Financial Group LLC Sells 253 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Putney Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.05, for a total value of $577,513.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,552,673.10. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $296,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,547.96. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,580,663 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $682.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

