QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,524 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Generac by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Generac by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Generac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.17.

Generac Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $127.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

