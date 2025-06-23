QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 474 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTX opened at $53.19 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $90.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.03 million. Minerals Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Kristina M. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $75,306. This trade represents a 250.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $124,255. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

