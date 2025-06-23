QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 528.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.17. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $114.67.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

