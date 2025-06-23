RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Sells $218,555.40 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total value of $218,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,730.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE RBC opened at $372.31 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $260.53 and a 52 week high of $386.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.66.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

