Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 1,216.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

RS opened at $306.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $326.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

