Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSG opened at $248.11 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.82 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.61 and its 200-day moving average is $231.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $268.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.68.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

