Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stake Raised by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 1,261.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $733,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 1,296.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of REZI opened at $21.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 2.19. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 5,754,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $100,013,227.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,754,501 shares in the company, valued at $100,013,227.38. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.