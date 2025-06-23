Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 45 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Duolingo worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Duolingo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.5%

Duolingo stock opened at $471.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.15. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Duolingo from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price objective on Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total value of $2,619,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.59, for a total value of $1,112,812.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at $40,668,147.09. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,482 shares of company stock worth $25,661,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

