Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 107 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.3%

LAMR stock opened at $120.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.35. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

