Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cencora were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cencora by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora
In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,475,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COR
Cencora Stock Performance
Shares of COR stock opened at $293.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.