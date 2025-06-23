Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4%

HLT stock opened at $248.55 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.38.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

