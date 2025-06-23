Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 67,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $35.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

