Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:D opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $61.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

