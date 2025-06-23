Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $209.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.54. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

