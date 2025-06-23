Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $2,419,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Paychex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. UBS Group raised their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $149.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

