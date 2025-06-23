Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.82 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 81.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AutoNation by 56.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Stock Performance
NYSE:AN opened at $196.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra Research raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
