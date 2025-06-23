Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.09 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 156.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,801 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,749 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,191,000 after buying an additional 1,222,277 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 943,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,063,000 after buying an additional 923,064 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,306,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $46.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.