Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.96 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 105,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 689.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $99,528.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,174 shares in the company, valued at $87,599,296.98. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,099,398. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $177.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

