Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 778,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $431,676,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,856,000 after buying an additional 12,306,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,813,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,864,000 after buying an additional 4,236,141 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $57,114,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,920,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after buying an additional 2,845,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PR opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.