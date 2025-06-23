Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 46 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Penumbra worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Penumbra by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Penumbra by 893.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $180,006.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,848,361.59. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,910 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $4,035,889.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,355 shares in the company, valued at $27,993,752.85. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,205 shares of company stock worth $35,823,774 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $256.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 242.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.48 and a 200-day moving average of $267.86.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

