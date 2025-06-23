Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gentex were worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 208.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Gentex by 103.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 268,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. Gentex Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.68 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W downgraded Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gentex

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.