Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 348 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,201 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,500. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,995 shares of company stock worth $816,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.45.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.03 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

