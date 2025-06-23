Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 768 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $260.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.