Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.41.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.98 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.94 and a 200 day moving average of $291.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

