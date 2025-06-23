Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV now owns 9,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.64.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $198.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.65. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

