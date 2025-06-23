Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

