River Street Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.6% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,899 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE JPM opened at $274.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.36 and its 200 day moving average is $251.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.70.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

