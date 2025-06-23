Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 173,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 205,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sable Resources Stock Down 14.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 40.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$8.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Sable Resources

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

