Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,217 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

