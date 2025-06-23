Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,534 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

