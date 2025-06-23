Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $735,398,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225,828 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,112.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,543 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 43,028.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

