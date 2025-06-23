Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 584.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

