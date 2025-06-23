SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -153.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34. SL Green Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.44 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -735.71%.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.